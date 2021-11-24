Struthers police arrest man on second felony domestic violence charge

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)– Police Tuesday arrested a man at a Riley Avenue home on his second felony domestic violence charge.

Adam Maloney, 28, of Concord Avenue in Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a third degree felony charge of domestic violence as well as a fourth degree felony charge of disrupting public service. An arraignment date was not listed in court records but jail records show he is being held without bond.

Police were called twice about 9:55 p.m. by a woman at a home in the 3900 block of Riley Avenue who was forced to hang up both times after speaking briefly. Reports said she called a third time and told police she was being threatened with a knife. Police were able to find out where she was calling from and went there.

When police arrived, reports said Maloney ran from the living room to the kitchen then to the front porch, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Reports said the woman told police she had been arguing with Maloney over their unborn child and when she got on the phone the first time, he put her in a chokehold to stop the call.

She tried to call again while running outside, reports said. Reports said Maloney grabbed her outside and dragged her back inside the house by her hair, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill her and the baby she was carrying, reports said she told police.

Reports said the woman told police Maloney ran in the kitchen with the knife when officers arrived. Police did recover a knife from the sink.

The woman had red marks around her neck and her cheeks were red, reports said.

In July 2019, Maloney pleaded guilty to a third degree felony charge of domestic violence and was placed on two years probation. He stayed on probation for a year until the probation was ended in July 2020 because he was conforming with the terms of his probation, according to court records.