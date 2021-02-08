Struthers police: 3 young kids left alone in ‘deplorable’ apartment

Police said there was human feces on the stairs, and dirty diapers and food scattered around

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers police say they found three young children home alone last week, and now their mother is charged with endangering children.

Priscilla Destouet, 23, is charged with endangering children.

Police responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Sexton St. around noon on February 1 after a report of children being left alone.

When officers got there, they said three young boys — ranging in age from 2 to 6 years old — answered the door. Police said they were alone in the apartment.

The apartment was in “deplorable condition,” according to a police report.

Officers said they found garbage bags that were torn open in every room.

Police said food and dirty diapers were scattered on the floor, and there were flies and gnats.

According to the police report, there was human feces on the stairs.

Priscilla Destouet, 23, came back home while officers were there, saying she left about an hour beforehand to pick up a paycheck, according to the report. She said her friend was at the apartment when she left and was supposed to be taking care of the kids while she was gone.

Police called Mahoning County Children Services to investigate.