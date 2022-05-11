Editor’s note: The above video has been edited for time and to remove graphic content. Some viewers may find this hard to watch, however. Viewer discretion is advised.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers police have released body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened in in April.

In the video, the Struthers officer is chasing the suspect, who would later be identified as 35-year-old James Sheets.

At first, the officer is chasing him down State Street, and then they make their way onto Center Street Bridge. You can hear the officer say, “Notify Campbell and Youngstown.”

The chase then goes down Wilson Avenue in Youngstown and eventually leads to Interstate 680.

The suspect exits the Salt Springs Road exit and shortly after, police converge on him.

The officer gets out of his vehicle with his gun drawn and yells, “Show me your hands! Show me your hands!”

The officer approaches the suspects vehicle. Then, you hear him yell, “gun, gun, gun” before he begins to fire.

Shortly after, you hear him yell, “reloading, reloading.” He then yells to another officer, “Get back, he’s got a gun.” He also tells the other officer, “He shot at me.”

Minutes later, the officer is heard saying, “He’s shot. He’s not breathing.”

Sheets was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members tell us the funeral home notified them that Sheets was shot 28 times.

BCI took over the investigation and says the investigation remains active and ongoing. Once complete, the investigation will be referred to the country prosecutor.

Initially, Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy said the chase began when an officer tried to pull Sheets over.

“When he was trying to stop the car, and it’s cloudy at this point, but the driver of the car attempted to hit the officer,” Roddy said.

Youngstown police were called in to help around 5 p.m. They assisted in the police chase, but Captain Jason Simon said they were not involved in using stun guns or in the shooting.

It’s still uncertain what prompted the initial stop.