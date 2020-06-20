Struthers organization gets creative to celebrate Pride Month virtually

Daniel Tirabassi, of Full Spectrum Community Outreach, said they wanted to reach out to people who may feel isolated during this time

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – June is Pride Month, and to celebrate, many LGBTQ+ organizations hold parades, festivals and other celebrations.

Many of those events have been canceled because of COVID-19, however, including one in the Valley.

Full Spectrum Community Outreach in Struthers had planned to host its Pride in the Valley festival in Warren Saturday, but that was canceled when the coronavirus hit the Valley.



Instead, the organization got creative and put together a video of performers, vendors and others who planned to be at the festival.

Daniel Tirabassi, of Full Spectrum Community Outreach, said it gives people a positive way to end their Pride Month.

“We’re seeing a lot of people being distressed in this time because they’re being isolated from everyone, and something our community prides itself on is being accessible to each other and being out there together, so we wanted to make a way for everybody to be there for each other without having to physically be there and risk getting sick,” said Tirabassi.

The video will be available Saturday on the group’s social media pages.

The cancellation of the Pride festival and other events has put a financial strain on Full Spectrum.

“We’re actually sitting in at a very tight financial spot right now because we have a good deal of money that comes in from the festival to kind of keep things running, so we’re kind of sitting at a financial standstill because we haven’t had anything coming in, but we have money that needs to be coming out,” Tirabassi said.

Tirabassi said they’ve had some virtual fundraisers to help sustain them during this pandemic. On a positive note, he said they have already begun to plan next year’s Pride festival as well as their annual holiday gala.

In the meantime, Full Spectrum will continue holding virtual support groups for those who need them.

For more information, go to www.fullspectrumcommunityoutreach.org.