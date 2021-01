Now, residents can file the return and make online payments thru the city website.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers residents will get a postcard this week explaining some new options for filing the city’s taxes.

There were 3,600 residents who filed taxes last year with papers. About 35% of them dropped those papers off to tax clerks at the window.

Now, they can file the return and make online payments thru the city website.

Struthers has a 2% income tax for city residents and those who work in the city.

