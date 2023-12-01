STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The buses that take Struthers City Schools students to and from school are now protected from the weather.

On Friday, district officials cut the ribbon on the new 11,000-square-foot transportation facility where twelve buses and a district van will be kept.

Courtesy: Struthers City Schools

Until now, they were kept on an uncovered surface lot. They’ll last longer and need less maintenance work because they’re inside, the district said.

There is also a conference room and new office space that is “a major upgrade from the 1980s trailer that was used for an office at the old parking lot,” Struthers City Schools Superintendent Pete Pirone said.

The district paid for the facility by using grants, a lease-purchase agreement and local funds.