STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Marion Street woman was booked into the Mahoning County jail Thursday on two counts of child endangering after neighbors called police because her toddler sons were walking on the roof of her home, reports state.

Additionally, reports called the condition of the home “obscene,” with trash piled high and noxious odors throughout the home.

Skyler Secre, 21, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on two counts of child endangerment, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Police were called about 5:45 p.m. for a report of the toddlers walking on the roof. When officers arrived, neighbors showed police cellphone footage of the two boys, ages 4 and 5, walking on the roof.

Officers knocked on the door and did not get a response until Secre showed up at the door holding an infant, reports said. Reports said police circled the home looking for an adult before Secre opened the door, and as they did, they saw trash piled up in the windows, reports said.

The father of the children was not home when police were there but he did show up later, reports said. He told police he was doing laundry “down the road” and came back as fast as he could, reports said.

Reports said the boys pushed out a screen door to get on the roof but reports did not say how the boys got off the roof.

Mahoning County Children Services were called and a case worker walked through the home with police. Reports said the amount of trash and other debris in the yard was “obscene” and the owner of the home was issued a citation for depositing rubbish.

Inside the home, there was trash piled up in several rooms, in some cases five feet high, reports said. The house also smelled of urine, reports said.

It was decided after the walk-through that the children would be taken by CSB. The two boys and the infant were given to a family member who has “temporary emergency custody,” reports said.