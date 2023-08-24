YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges that he inappropriately touched a child.

Talmadge Kyzer, 54, is charged with gross sexual imposition.

Kyzer was reportedly at a backyard party in June where he touched a 10-year-old girl inappropriately while he was inside the house with her, according to a police report.

The child screamed and another adult came in. The child’s mother went to police immediately.

When Kyzer reported to the police department on June 22, reports say he said, “I am here because I touch a young girl the other day [sic].”

Police said Kyzer smelled of alcohol and also admitted to being drunk at the party.