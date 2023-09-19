STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Municipal Court Judge Dom Leone has resigned from his position, the Supreme Court of Ohio confirmed.

The resignation goes into effect on Sept. 29.

Leone submitted his resignation to the Supreme Court of Ohio and the Governor’s Office, which will determine the next steps.

His resignation comes a few months after a visiting judge granted a protection order to Struthers Mayor Catherine Miller against him. Miller asked for the order May 4 because she was afraid of what she called Judge Leone’s “obsessive” behavior preceding the Democratic primary election for judge, which Leone lost to Common Pleas Court Magistrate James Melone in the May primary.

Miller told a common pleas court magistrate when applying for the order that Leone had been driving around to polling places and yelling and harassing voters and making accusations against her.

Leone was first sworn into office in December of 2017.