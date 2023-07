STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been arrested tied to the drive-by shooting incident in Struthers on Friday.

Angel Chico, 27, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday morning, facing charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.

A report from Struthers Police Department stated Chico was known to the shooting victim and identified on scene.

The shooting took place just after 11:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street where the victim was shot in the leg.