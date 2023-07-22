STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – After two and a half years of planning and building, the Struthers Fire Department’s new station is now open for business.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday at the new station on Elm Street. It replaces the previous station, which was located less than half a mile away. Officials say they had outgrown the old station and could only fit one truck inside.

Voters passed a bond issue for the fire department in November 2019, and fire chief Mike Agnone says the new station wouldn’t have been here without the public’s support.

“They’re proud. They’ve actually been all over us. They wanted it open sooner than now. They’ve taken so much pride in it. Without them, we couldn’t have had it,” Agnone said.

It took close to two and a half years to build the new facility, which includes state-of-the-art technology, including switching over to the MARCS system, a 2023 truck and extra space to work with.

“For the fire department, it means that we have a safe house. A safe place to be in, and we want to treat them good because they treat our residents good,” said Mayor Catherine Miller.

The department expects to be fully working out of the building within the next couple of days.