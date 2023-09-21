STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Hundreds of ducks will swarm Yellow Creek in Struthers this Saturday.

The little, rubber kind! It’s become a tradition for almost a decade.

The water looks calm now Struthers Fire Department will hook up the hoses to help the guys along. You can buy as many ducks as you want, and there are cash prizes at stake.

Ducks can be purchased at Premier Bank on State Street in Struthers for just $5 a duck. Tom Baringer says most of the money goes back into the school system, with scholarships, and this year, keeping kids warm this winter.

“We’re working on Operation Warm, which is a program that will provide coats, brand new coats to children in the elementary school,” Baringer said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be hot dogs for those who head out early and a chance to win some gift baskets. The duck race starts at Noon and is put on by the Struthers Rotary.