STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- The roof of a funeral home collapsed Thursday afternoon in Struthers.

WKBN was notified around 12 p.m. about the issue at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home on Spring Street and Poland Avenue

A spokesperson for the funeral home said that the roof collapsed. They said that no one was inside, but that vehicles were inside. Employees were in the building and noticed that the roof started to give way, so they got out.

The spokesperson said that the funeral home is still open.