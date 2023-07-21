STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting.

According to Police Chief Tim Roddy, the victim was in the driveway of a home when someone drove by and shot him in the leg on the 400 block of Elm Street in Struthers Friday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police have cleared the scene and are still investigating.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.