STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man accused of pointing a gun at another man at a local car show last month pleaded guilty this week to a lesser charge.

Lester Kerr, 54, pleaded guilty to having weapons while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended and will have to serve probation for six months.

Police were called July 15 to Struthers High School for a suspect who was possibly drunk and trying to start a fight at the Moab House Car Show, according to a police report.

When police got there, witnesses said Kerr showed up to the event highly intoxicated and was doing burnouts in the parking lot and almost ran over a woman.

According to the police report, cell video shows Kerr shouting at another man and was accused of pulling a gun and pointing it at the man’s back.

Kerr denied the claim.