STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A 58-year-old man who pleaded guilty Monday to exposing himself at a Poland Village massage parlor was placed on three years probation.

Kevin Downs, 58, must also undergo a mental health assessment as part of the plea he entered Monday in municipal court to a charge of public indecency, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Downs was ordered to pay a $250 fine and perform 50 hours of community service.

The charges stem from a complaint in August by employees at a North Main Street massage parlor that Downs exposed himself by lifting a sheet that was covering him.

After the therapist told him not to do that, Downs apologized and covered himself back up, according to the police report.

The employee told police that under the sheet, Downs was inappropriately touching himself and that he continued to do so after she asked him to stop. The woman said she then ended their appointment early and told him that he needed to leave.

In 2015, a jury found Downs guilty of exposing himself to a teenage student while he was giving her a private music lesson in his home. After an appeal, he was sentenced to three years of probation and to serve 200 hours of community service.