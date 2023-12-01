STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Days after the Mahoning County Board of Elections certified last month’s General Election vote, one of the losing candidates is now contesting the outcome of her race

Attorney Jennifer Ciccone filed papers Friday asking the Seventh District Court of Appeals to throw out the results of the race for Struthers Municipal Court Judge.

She lost on election night to Mahoning County Magistrate James Melone by 10 percentage points.

Now, Ciccone claims there were “numerous errors..mistakes..irregularities and fraud” by the Board of Elections and its workers that led to her defeat.

Ciccone is also asking the Court of Appeals to declare the judgeship vacant until the case can be resolved.