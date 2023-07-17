STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a rough morning for a raccoon in Struthers Monday.

A homeowner found the animal on the roof with a parmesan cheese container stuck in its head.

Saner Solutions Nuisance Wildlife Removal responded and posted these images on its Facebook page.

Courtesy of Josh Saner

You can see the raccoon on the top of the chimney just stranded. After some work, the raccoon was freed.

The company based out of North Bloomfield in Trumbull County says this is a reminder to make sure your trash cans have lids so animals don’t end up like this.