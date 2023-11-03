STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, a Mahoning County woman celebrated turning 98 years old. She is the oldest person with a developmental disability in the county and on Friday, her day program celebrated the accomplishment.

No Limits celebrated Regina Saia’s birthday with lunch, live music and cake.

People from all over the country sent cards. There were also 98 gifts to celebrate 98 years.

“She just enjoys her life, she does. It’s just an honor to be here to celebrate her 98th birthday,” said Anita Flint, who has been Saia’s direct service support for two years.

Saia lives with a family in Canfield and through No Limits can dance, do crafts and even go on casino outings.

“At 98 years of age, she’s not just alive, she’s thriving. She has the opportunity to be out in her community. She comes to day program every single day,” said Betsy Zarba, director of No Limits.

Zarba says thanks to integrated day programs like No Limits and funding for these programs, Saia can do things that may not have been possible 20 years ago.

“She has friends here, she has relationships. She has a beautiful life,” Zarba said.

“She has a lot of strength and she loves coming to No Limits and being with her No Limits family,” Flint said.