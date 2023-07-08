STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Friday night, Struthers Little League headed off for the state tournament, hoping to bring home the trophy.

Friday night, a police escort sent the Struthers baseball league team off to their state tournament. Saturday morning, they played their first game.

The players said it was tough, and they ultimately gave up that first game.

“The competition was definitely more difficult than we’ve seen throughout the year, but the challenge was a lot better because we get to learn new things,” said Mannie Perez, pitcher and shortstop. “Now that we experienced these new teams, we now know what it’s like to play or to play good teams like that.”

“It’s been hard. I’ve learned a lot of new things this year and trying to learn some new things now,” said Mihali Kavouras, left fielder.

Perez said they put in a lot of hard work to get to districts and then the state tournament — and the whole team is excited to be there.

“This whole team has been working our butts off since Dec. 1, all the way to this point,” Perez said. “We just we love the game so much that our our mental state was to win championships and just to go to state for Struthers, and that’s what we came to do.”

Win or lose, coach Mike Donatelli said they were happy to make it to state — for all the kids who have been on the team throughout the years.

“I’ve said it for years: Wins are nice, but teaching these boys how to play the game and know the game is more important,” Donatelli said.