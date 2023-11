STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Police and firefighters were called to Struthers after a jeep crashed into a car and rolled over late Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Maplewood Avenue shortly before midnight.

Firefighters said that the driver lost control and crashed into a parked car, causing the Jeep to roll over on its side.

Crews said that the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.