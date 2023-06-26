STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man faces charges after a 10-year-old girl said he touched her buttocks and asked to touch other parts of her, according to a police report.

Talmadge Kyzer, 54, is now charged with gross sexual imposition.

Kyzer was reportedly at a party on Friday, June 16. While everyone was in the backyard, a mother sent her child inside to use the bathroom, according to a Struthers police report.

Reports say the 10-year-old child came out of the bathroom, and Kyzer asked for a hug. During the hug, Kyzer touched her buttocks, according to the report. He then began to move his hands to the front and asked, “Can I touch it,” reports say.

The child reportedly shouted, “no!”

An adult witnessed the situation and separated the two and sent the child back to her mother, according to the report.

The child and her mother went directly to the police department and reported the incident.

When Kyzer reported to the police department on June 22, reports say he said, “I am here because I touch a young girl the other day [sic].”

Police say Kyzer smelled like alcohol, and he confessed to them that he drank roughly six beers and a few shots of whiskey. He said at the party, he was also very intoxicated, the report stated.

He also said he wanted to touch the girl’s private parts when he said that, according to a report.

Kyzer was in court Friday, and his bond was set at $5,000. His next hearing is set for Wednesday.