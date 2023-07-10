STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear the case of a Canfield man facing two second-degree felony drug charges.

Ron Zoldan, 33, waived his preliminary hearing before Visiting Judge Michael Hosa on second-degree felony charges of possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.

Hosa continued Zoldan’s $100,000 bond, which he first posted following his arraignment in May.

Zoldan was arrested about 11:50 p.m. May 19 after he was pulled over for speeding by Poland Village police on Main Street.

Zoldan was acting and talking erratically and when asked by police, he gave them permission to search his vehicle.

Reports said police found a glass pipe on Zoldan as well as 100 different pill bottles with medications from pharmacies in Ohio and Florida.

Some of the powder tested positive for heroin and methamphetamine, reports said.

Also inside the vehicle was vape pens with THC inside and some type of unspecified powder as well as a grinder and over $3,400 cash, reports said.