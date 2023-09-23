STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — This weekend, the Teddy Foltz Memorial Committee is holding a dinner fundraiser for the three riders who were injured in an accident during their annual bike run earlier this year.

In June, over a hundred motorcyclists were riding in the annual Teddy Foltz Memorial Run when a woman turned in front of the bikers, injuring three riders when they tried to avoid the collision and lost control.

Gery Stillerman, who helps organize the bike run, says the are all on their way to recovery, but the severity of their injuries leaves a long — and expensive — road ahead.

“We just felt obligated — that they got hurt support us for our run, the Teddy Foltz Run — that we thought we should do something for them, and here we are,” Stillerman said.

The spaghetti dinner takes place Sunday at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers from 1 to 5 p.m. There will also be an auction and 50/50 raffle, with all the money going toward the victims’ medical bills.