STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local man and woman are facing charges, accused of sexual contact with a teenager under the age of 16.

Rachel Hoover, 39, of Struthers, and William Hutchko, Jr., 41, of Canfield, each face a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to criminal complaints filed Wednesday in Struthers Municipal Court, Hoover and Hutchko engaged in sexual acts with the teenager after giving the teenager methamphetamine.

The complaint says both defendants admitted to the crime, which occurred last month.

Hoover and Hutchko were expected to appear in court on the charges Wednesday afternoon.