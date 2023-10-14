STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- As the war in Israel continues, one local military group is marking a solemn anniversary this weekend.

Members of the Tri-State Marine Corps League will hold two ceremonies on Saturday in Struthers honoring those who died in October 1983, when terrorists killed 241 service members in Beirut, Lebanon.

The bombing took place at 6:22 a.m. on October 14, 1983, which is why the group is holding the ceremony at this time.

Three local men were killed in the attack.

This afternoon, there will be a memorial service and luncheon starting at 1 p.m.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.