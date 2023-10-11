STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – As the war in Israel continues, one local military group will be marking a solemn anniversary this weekend.

Members of the Tri-State Marine Corps League will hold two ceremonies Saturday in Struthers honoring those who died in October 1983 when terrorists killed 241 service members in Beirut, Lebanon.

Three of those Marines were from the valley.

The attack has been called the deadliest against the Corps since the battle of Iwo Jima in World War 2.

“To keep remembering these people who passed away that were sons of Americans. They were American sons,” said Lisa Dunkel of the Tri-State Marine Corps League. “We need to remember them. We need to remember their families and let them know that we haven’t forgotten.”

The events are happening on Saturday at the Peacekeepers Memorial near Hamilton Lake on Poland Avenue at Hamilton Boulevard and Fifth Street. They will begin with a pre-dawn candlelight vigil at 6 a.m. followed by a memorial service and luncheon at 1 p.m.