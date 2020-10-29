Struthers neighborhood pulls out the stops to celebrate a safe Halloween

Homes are decorated and the plan is to pass out candy safely

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple streets in Struthers are letting their demons out, maybe it’s better to say they’re going all-out with Halloween decorating.

“We do every year, we do the same thing every year,” said Tim Smith, “We buy something new every year.”

Tim, along with Nicole and Grace Smith live on Wilson Street. This year, the newest member to their Halloween household was a 12-foot skeleton.

The Wilsons don’t stop at Halloween, they also decorate for Christmas. This season, it took them about seven days to spook up their house, dedicating a couple of hours a day to decorating.

“I just bring the decorations up,” Grace said. Given the amount of decorations, that’s no small feat. So, Grace’s sister helps.

“We store some in the basement, we store some in the garage, and then we have a shed in the back dedicated to Halloween and Christmas decorations,” Nicole said.

Over on Como Street, another Smith family, with no relation to the Smith’s on Wilson Street, decked out their house with haunts as well.

“My wife is actually the one who created all the armatures that we have on display. So, what started off a few years ago as a couple (of decorations) has kind of bloomed over the years,” said Edward Smith.

The Como Streets Smiths try to add one new decoration each year and have been doing this for about six years. The internal structure of each one is mostly made out of PVC pipe.

“Halloween’s the primary one, but occasionally we’ll do something for Christmas as well,” Edward said. “We utilize projections in the front window and try to do some different lasers on the house, but Halloween’s the big one.”

Both Smith houses plan to pass out candy this year for those that want to participate in trick-or-treating while keeping COVID-19 safety precautions in mind.

“We utilized a paper bag system, so we have all the candy already put in a bag so the kids are able to just grab a bag,” Edward said.

Nicole and Tim Smith

The Smith’s on Wilson Street also have a unique way of handing out candy.

“Candy bags and red balloons,” Tim said.

“So we’re going to do like the ‘It’ movie, red balloons with white strings, and we’re going to tie a bag at the end,” Nicole said. “On Facebook, people are joking around, it’s called ‘yeet the treat,’ so we’re going to take the balloon, we’re going to kind of ‘yeet it’ to the kids so they don’t have to get too close to us. We practice social distancing.”

For those not up-to-date on 2020 slang, according to Dictionary.com yeet means, “An exclamation of excitement, approval, surprise, or all-around energy, often as issued when doing a dance move or throwing something.”

The Smiths also wore gloves while putting the candy in the bags. Nicole is a respiratory therapist and works with COVID-19 patients. She realizes the importance of staying safe.

“COVID is real, it’s not a joke, it spreads,” she said. “People have mild symptoms and people have severe symptoms. You don’t know who you’re going to be, you don’t know if you’re going to be the mild symptoms or the bad symptoms so you have to be careful.”

Halloween decorations can be appreciated at any time of the day, but thrive at night. If you want to see some cool displays in a safe way, there are options.

“A lot of it is a lighting scheme, which at night time everything kind of comes on and brings it a little more to life and sets the ambiance,” Edward said.

More headlines from WKBN.com: