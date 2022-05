STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- A Struthers mom who pleaded guilty to her role in her son’s death will learn her punishment Thursday.

Sharday Bing-Dixon is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Back in 2018 her 2 year old son was found not breathing in a home on West Dennick Avenue and later died at Akron Children’s Main Campus from what police call “catastrophic injuries.”

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 22 years in prison.

Defense counsel is expected to argue for a 15-year sentence.