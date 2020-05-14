Struthers mom publicly apologizes after son was caught damaging private property

"I wanted the community to know that I am aware that my son was the one that did this and he is being punished," she said.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers mom didn’t try to cover up something bad her teenager did. She apologized online and said he would pay for the damage.

Many on Facebook applaud her parenting.

When Michelle Allen posted in the “Struthers Ward 2 Block Watch” Facebook group on Tuesday, she never thought it would get the attention it did.

“I’m very disappointed in what my son has done and I believe that children should be held accountable for their actions, good or bad,” Michelle said.

On Saturday, her 13-year-old son Christian and two others smashed windows and damaged several cars on a private lot in Struthers.

Michelle found out days later when they were caught by police.

“I wanted the community to know that I am aware that my son was the one that did this and he is being punished not only by the law but by myself as well,” she said.

Part of her Facebook post wrote: “I am more than furious about what he has done. I am so sorry to the people whose property was damaged.”

“Why is she apologizing for something that I did? She didn’t… she’s not the one over there breaking his property, I am. I should be the one apologizing,” Christian said.

Christian and the other two kids are facing charges and will have to pay fines. The amount and severity will depend on how much damage was done.

Chuck Jenkins, Sr. owns the property where the cars were smashed. He estimates the damage to be over $20,000, but he’s still surveying his lot.

Michelle said Christian will work to pay back all of his fines.

Her Facebook post adds: “I am doing the best I can to take care of the situation on my end. The cops are involved and he is facing charges, he will lay in the bed he made.”

“I don’t think she’s right… She is right. Because I know what I did was wrong and I shouldn’t have done it,” Christian said.

Michelle just wants this to be a lesson for the future.