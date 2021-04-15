Struthers mom of slain boy indicted on gun charge; boyfriend also charged

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of a Struthers toddler, who was wounded in the September shooting that killed her son, and her boyfriend were both indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on gun charges.

Yarnell Green, Jr., 30, and Alexis Schneider, 23, are both charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

They were arrested in a car March 21 on East Dewey Avenue that was pulled over for having no headlight, and police found a gun under the passenger’s seat where Schneider was sitting.

Reports said Green told police the gun was his and he carries it because he was wounded in the same Sept. 21 shooting that also wounded Schneider and killed her 4-year-old son, Rowan Sweeney, inside her Perry Street home in Struthers.

Two others were also injured in the shooting.