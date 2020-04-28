Struthers mayor rescinding city’s curfew

The curfew will be canceled, effective May 1

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – As the state of Ohio is taking steps to begin reopening, the city of Struthers is rescinding its curfew.

Mayor Cat Cercone Miller issued the executive order on March 26, imposing a curfew on all residents of the city between 11:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. There were exceptions for those working or for first responders.

The curfew will be canceled, effective May 1.

According to Miller’s order, though the city is still under a state of emergency, with businesses beginning to reopen, more people will need to travel.

City officials also announced Tuesday that City Hall will remain closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for necessary court business.

City Hall is not open for face-to-face contact at this time. Payments can be made via a dropbox on the lower level of the building near the police garage doors. Payments can also be made online at strutherscourts.com.