Struthers mass shooting suspect had previous run-in with law; former coach in shock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends continue to remember 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney, the little boy was shot and killed Monday inside a home in Struthers. Four others were shot and remain in the hospital.

Suspect Kimonie Bryant remains in the Mahoning County Jail charged with aggravated murder, awaiting arraignment in Struthers Municipal Court.

At this point, we’re told Bryant is the primary suspect, but Struthers police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and detectives from several other departments continue following leads. Police say there are others they want to speak with to see if they can add more information about the shooting. So far, police have not confirmed a motive in the case.

Brian Marrow, Bryant’s high school football coach from Valley Christian School, said the Kimonie Bryant he knows isn’t capable of doing something like this.

“It was a shock to me,” Marrow said.

Marrow called Bryant a good athlete and a well-mannered kid who was fun to be around.

“He was a nice kid, a nice, loving kid. I certainly didn’t think he was capable of doing anything of what he’s accused of,” Marrow said.

During a press conference Monday night, Struthers Police Captain Daniel Mamula said Bryant had a past run-in with law enforcement.

“Mr. Bryant does have a criminal history, however, it was held at municipal level, primarily in Trumbull County,” Mamula said.

According to a Liberty police report from Dec. 2019, Bryant was pulled over for a broken windshield, but officers also found he didn’t have a license and had a loaded gun in the car.

Girard Municipal Court records show he was later convicted of the traffic offenses and given a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon.

An arraignment date has not been set yet but will likely take place at some point this week.

