STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his role in the April 2021 overdose death of a Poland Township man.

Anthony Carson was sentenced to three years in prison following his conviction on charges of corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony; and fifth-degree felony counts of possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl.

Charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Carson was indicted by a grand jury in March for his role in the overdose death of Victor Pappas, 31, of Poland Township.