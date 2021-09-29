Struthers man sentenced on federal gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man who pleaded guilty to a firearms charge in federal court was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison.

U.S. Judge Christopher Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio handed down the sentence to Marc Cooper, 25, who pleaded guilty April 15 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment is based on an Oct. 17 police call in which Struthers police were forced to stun Cooper and reported finding a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol. He is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 conviction for felonious assault with a firearm specification in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

An affidavit said Struthers police were called Oct. 17 to a home Cooper was at where family members said he had been threatening to harm himself and others with a gun. When police arrived, a woman in the home was able to distract Cooper by letting two dogs out and then telling Cooper she was going to get them.

The woman was able to get two people out of the home while Cooper could be heard yelling inside, the affidavit said. He came out of the house a short time later but was stunned after he refused to follow orders to put his hands up.

The gun was found underneath Cooper when he was brought to his feet, the affidavit said.

Cooper was one of three men sentenced for an April 2015 home invasion at an Oakwood Boulevard home in Struthers where a man was stabbed and 17 rifles were also taken. He received a sentence for four years in prison in that case.