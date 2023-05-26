YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man caught up in a human trafficking sting last year in Mahoning County was sentenced this week.

Robert Hartsock pleaded guilty in March to one count of compelling prostitution and one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Three other charges against him were dismissed, according to court records.

Hartsock was sentenced to six months in prison.

He was one of 17 men caught up in the sting in August 2022 following a statewide effort to crack down on human trafficking. All the suspects were accused of trying to arrange for sex with underage children but met police and sheriff’s deputies when they arrived at the designated location.