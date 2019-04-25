Struthers man reports robbery attempt during drug deal

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - A Youngstown man faces an aggravated robbery charge for what was reported to police as a robbery during a drug deal.

Police were called at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Moore Street and Park Avenue.

A 29-year-old man told police that he was buying marijuana from two suspects when they pulled a gun on him and demanded that he give them all that he had.

He told police that he told the suspects that they were being recorded on a camera across the street, so they let him go. He said he threw a brick at the SUV that the suspects were in before they left, according to a police report.

Police said while they were with the robbery victim, they got a call from one of the suspects who asked why he called the cops. Police said the suspect then stated, "He was just pretending to have a gun!"

Police said during this time, 26-year-old Jaquez Brown called police, reporting that a man threw a brick at his vehicle. He said the man was standing in the middle of the roadway, refusing to move, and he threw the brick after an argument.

Police said the surveillance video showed that Brown was lying, however, and that the version of events matched what the victim reported.

According to the police report, Brown eventually admitted to being involved in a drug deal to sell cocaine and Xanax. He denied having a gun but said "things got ugly," resulting in the brick being thrown through the vehicle's window.

Police said the other suspect ran before officers arrived because he had warrants out for his arrest. He refused to meet with officers, telling them to talk to his attorney.

He hasn't been charged yet, according to court records.

Wednesday, Brown's bond was set at $250,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 10:45 a.m. May 3.