First responders said the driver crashed into an electrical pole

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is dead after a car crash in Columbiana County early Monday.

According to the Morning Journal, 37-year-old Christopher Hamrick, of Struthers, was killed.

It happened in the 1900 block of Allen Road in Perry Township just before 1:30 a.m.

First responders said Hamrick crashed into an electrical pole.

Firefighters had to remove him from the car and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

More stories from WKBN.com: