LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Struthers is free on bond after becoming the latest suspect caught up in an ongoing human trafficking sting in Columbiana County.

Eric Kaasa was picked up Thursday and spent the night in the county jail.

He appeared in court Friday morning on charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

Police say he responded to an online ad soliciting sex but was met by law enforcement when he showed up at the designated location.

He’s due back in court in June.