Struthers man facing drug charges after Boardman traffic stop

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A man is in custody after being pulled over at a traffic stop Monday night.

Police said Christian Johnson, 22, was pulled over for speeding on Market Street. The officer noticed the smell of marijuana in the vehicle, according to a police report.

Police found what they called a “large amount” of marijuana, along with Vyvanse pills and over $1,700 cash, according to a police report.

The report states that there were four other people in the car at the time of the stop, but no charges were listed against the passengers.

Johnson was charged with two counts of drug trafficking and a citation for speeding. He is currently being held in the Mahoning County Jail.