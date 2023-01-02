YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man is facing charges following an undercover human trafficking investigation.

Russell Miller, 41, is charged with engaging in prostitution, possession of criminal tools and voyeurism.

According to investigators, Russell arranged to meet who he believed was a mother and daughter after responding to an advertisement on a “known prostitution website.” Police say he was trying to have sexual activity in exchange for $180.

Agents with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Miller at the arranged meeting location in Columbiana County. Police say he had $180 in his possession, as well as his phone which was used to make the appointment.

Investigators say after a search of Miller’s phone, they found secret video recordings of a teenage family member using the bathroom.

Police say Miller runs Pathways for Independence, a local service provider for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

He was taken to the Columbiana County Jail following his arrest.