YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man is facing multiple charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Carlos Gonzalez, 34, was secretly indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury last week on 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. A warrant was issued for his arrest at that time.

He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail this week.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 31.