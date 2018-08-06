Struthers man convicted of assault accused of violating probation Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - A Struthers man who escaped going to prison this summer could be headed there early next month.

Joseph Seaman was back in court Monday morning after being arrested last week and charged with violating terms of his probation.

We're told Seaman failed a random drug test.

In June, he was convicted of assault, menacing and burglary. Prosecutors say the victim was his girlfriend.

He was originally indicted for beating and raping the woman but pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Joseph Seaman could get 4-and-a-half years in jail when he's sentenced next month.