Neil Wire, of Struthers, is free on bond after appearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Neil Wire, of Struthers, is free on bond after appearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court this week.

Wire was indicted late last month on a number of charges including rape and gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors say Wire repeatedly assaulted his victim over the course of several years, starting when she was under the age of 13.

If convicted, Wire could face life in prison.