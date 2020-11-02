Struthers man arrested after reports of gunfire on Youngstown’s south side

Chandler said he had been drinking at a nearby bar earlier and he smelled heavily of alcohol, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police found a gun on a man they were taking into custody late Saturday after answering a gunfire call on a south side street.

Chauncey Chandler, 37, of Struthers, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and using weapons while intoxicated.

Reports said police were called about 11:40 p.m. Saturday for gunfire in the 500 block of Detroit Avenue. They also received a gunshot sensor notification from the same area.

Police got a description of a man who was firing the shots and they spotted Chandler, who matched that description, walking at the intersection of Gibson Street and Detroit Avenue.

Chandler tried to run but was caught, reports said. When police tried to put him in a cruiser, he reached out with a leg and a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol fell out of his pants, reports said.

The gun’s magazine was empty, reports said. Reports said police found two .380-caliber casings in the street in front of a house that was damaged by gunfire.

Chandler said he had been drinking at a nearby bar earlier and he smelled heavily of alcohol, reports said.

A gunshot residue test was performed on Chandler before he was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

