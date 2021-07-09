Struthers man accused of sexually assaulting gas station clerk taken to jail

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man was taken into custody after police say he sexually assaulted a gas station employee Wednesday night.

According to the police report, officers were called to Morgan Oil on Lowellville Road around 7:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man harassing workers there.

When they got there, police say the caller pointed out the suspect, later identified as 48-year-old David Schwartz.

Schwartz told officers that he went into the store to get gas and that he wasn’t bothering the women inside.

According to the report, the caller told police that another employee was cleaning the night before when Schwartz cornered her near the kitchen.

The caller said Schwartz grabbed the victim’s wrist and forced her to touch his genitals. The report said Schwartz then kissed the employee and ran off.

The caller told police that Schwartz isn’t allowed in the business anymore.

Schwartz was placed under arrest and taken to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of gross sexual imposition.