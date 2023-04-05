BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Struthers man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police said that he sent inappropriate photos and requested inappropriate photos from a 10-year-old boy.

Kyle Trimacco, 18, faces five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles charges.

Police said the mother of the victim discovered that Trimacco had been texting her son and that photos of both Trimacco’s and the victim’s genitalia had been sent through text between the man and the boy.

According to a police report, the mother noticed that Trimacco and the boy have had conversations on Xbox since February 2023. After they began texting each other, the mother told police that Trimacco began requesting nude photos from the boy, saying that he would give him Xbox gift cards if he sent them. After the juvenile sent Trimacco the photos, Trimacco sent two photos of his genitals to the boy, the report stated.

Police took Trimacco into custody Tuesday morning at a gas station on Boardman-Poland Road. Police collected a cell phone that Trimacco had with him, and he was arrested on his warrant.