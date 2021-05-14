Struthers man accused of cutting neighbor with steak knife

It started when the neighbor called for help because he thought the man was overdosing

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man is facing felonious assault charges after police say he cut his neighbor with a steak knife.

Officers were called about 11:44 p.m. Thursday to an apartment on Center Street on reports of a man yelling for help.

The man who called 911 told officers he believed his neighbor, later identified as 50-year-old Raymond Aviles, was overdosing.

When officers got there, Aviles told them he had a stomach illness and did not need medical attention, according to a police report.

A short time later, officers were called back to the apartments after the neighbor said Aviles came to his apartment, cut his hand with a steak knife and punched him in the face.

Aviles was arrested on felonious assault charges.