Struthers man accused of cutting neighbor with steak knife

Local News

It started when the neighbor called for help because he thought the man was overdosing

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Raymond Aviles, Struthers, Felonious Assault Charges

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man is facing felonious assault charges after police say he cut his neighbor with a steak knife.

Officers were called about 11:44 p.m. Thursday to an apartment on Center Street on reports of a man yelling for help.

The man who called 911 told officers he believed his neighbor, later identified as 50-year-old Raymond Aviles, was overdosing.

When officers got there, Aviles told them he had a stomach illness and did not need medical attention, according to a police report.

A short time later, officers were called back to the apartments after the neighbor said Aviles came to his apartment, cut his hand with a steak knife and punched him in the face.

Aviles was arrested on felonious assault charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com