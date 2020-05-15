Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at Noon
Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Struthers man accused of breaking into house, attacking sleeping man inside

Local News

Sergio Galazia faces charges of aggravated burglary and misdemeanor assault

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sergio Galazia, aggravated burglary Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man was arraigned in municipal court Friday on charges he forced his way inside a home and attacked a man inside.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $15,000 for Sergio Galazia, 32, on charges of aggravated burglary and misdemeanor assault. He turned himself in Thursday at the Mahoning County Jail.

The mother of Galazia’s two children told police May 5 that he tried to force his way inside her home in the 2800 block of Rogers Road and they argued over a male friend of hers who Galazia did not want around their children.

Galazia left but later returned, forced his way inside and beat the man while he was sleeping on a couch, reports said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com