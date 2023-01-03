STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man is in jail after police say he broke into a house and assaulted a child.

Jason Schilling, 42, was booked into the jail on aggravated burglary, assault and resisting arrest charges.

According to a police report, a woman called officers around 6:50 p.m. Monday to a home on Narcissa Avenue.

The woman told police that she left her house briefly to run an errand. Her 8-year-old son stayed home. When she returned, she heard a man yelling from inside her home.

When the woman went to the door, she said Schilling was there, holding her dog. She said he wouldn’t let her in. The woman pushed passed him and ran to her child. She said Schilling then took off.

The woman said her bedroom was torn apart with muddy footprints throughout the home, according to a report.

When police arrived, they found a door that had been kicked in with a muddy shoe print on it.

The child told police that Schilling kicked the door in and began walking around the house, according to the report. The report states that Schilling grabbed the dog, the child told him to put the dog down, Schilling struck the child in the chest, and that’s when his mother got home.

Officers went to look for Schilling, stating in the report that they had prior knowledge of him and knew to check his parent’s house. They found him standing outside and said he smelled like alcohol.

Police tried to place him under arrest, but he kept pulling away so officers had to place him on the ground to get him handcuffed, the report stated.